'Smallest Businesses Feed 25 People': Dharavi Redevelopment & Fear of Job Losses

"I am a small business owner. There are 5-6 people that I usually employ. All those working for me have families, children. So, I alone am responsible for feeding 20-25 people," said Shivaji Shankar Khade (52), who owns a small unit that manufactures rexine bags in Mumbai's Dharavi area.
A business that he has been running for over 30 years, Khade has a two storey-unit. While his family of four lives on the ground floor, he runs his unit on the upper floor.
"Most business units in Dharavi function like this with homes on the ground floor and business on the first storey. If we are getting 350 square feet homes in the redeveloped projects, how will our units operate in them? They are shifting us to buildings and that is good. We don't oppose that. But at least clarify where and how we will we get spaces to run our businesses?" Khade asked.
The Adani Group is redeveloping Dharavi — these five words are driving the Opposition's campaigns for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
While Asia's largest slum cluster is being developed by one of India's biggest business tycoons, several perspectives, claims, and allegations are driving the local and state-level politics.
Uddhav Thackeray, Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief even went on to say that of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power, it will take the redevelopment away from the Adani Group.
But beyond all the politicking, divide and uncertainty looms large in Dharavi, as micro businessmen fear unemployment for scores of their employees if their businesses get uprooted.
The Shadow of Uncertainty Over Dharavi's Industries
A hub of lakhs and lakhs of business of Dharavi which provide employment to millions living within Dharavi and outside of it. From food, bags, shoes, school uniforms, leather, everything imaginable under the sun is manufactured in Dharavi.
So, where do businesses like these, which generate employment and feed families largely in the unorganised sectors, find a place in the grand redevelopment project?
"What is their plan? Where will they give us spaces to run our businesses? Where will we live? We don't have the capacity to live separately and rent another place to work. We cannot afford that rent. Even if we look for a small room, the rent is not below Rs 15-16,000," Khade said.
Units like Khade's have been registered with the authorities for years. They have their bills, they have their address proofs, everything is in place. The key demands of business units is space for space to run their businesses inside Dharavi as they were. This aspect of the project is something they are seeking clarity on from the authorities and the DRP, while saying that they are not opposed to the project in any way.
"If they have two floors they must get two floors. If they have three floors, they must get three. Give us as much space as we have, we don't even want more. But we want it in Dharavi," said Imran Khan whose family has been running a leather processing unit out of Dharavi for five decades.
Like residential clusters, several business units in Dharavi, too, have opposed the survey being conducted by the DRP. But there are also those who are in favour of the survey.
"Till the survey happens, we will not know what's there. The government is saying let us do the survey, then we will know where an industrial zone is to be made, how to make it. The point is simple, if you make a building and the doctor gets a clinic there, his neghbour cannot have an outlet of leather cleaning next to him," said Yunis Sheikh who is in favour of redevelopment.
Project and Politics
The key demand of scores of residents and activists is that all those resideing in Dharavi, irrespective of moving before or after 1 January, 2001, must be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself.
There are certain places that have been identified across the city to rehabilitate the 'ineligible' slum dwellers of Dharavi.
21 acres in Mother Dairy Kurla
200 acres in Deonar
256 acres of salt pan land in Bhandup-Kanjurmarg
64 acres in Mulund owned by the BMC
The Quint has reached out to the DRP to seek more clarity on how these land parcels will be utilised but here's what's known based on several media reports:
These land parcels will remain with the state government with the Adani group as the developers.
Out of the 600 acres in Dharavi, only around 300 acres would be available for the redevelopment project with the rest already being used up for Dharavi Koliwada, the Mahim Nature Park, a power substation, and an upcoming BMC sewage water treatment plant, according to The Indian Express.
The land in Dharavi as well as other land pockets being acquired will not just be used for creating residences and business units but are expected to be smaller townships that include, roads, open spaces, hospitals, and schools among other things.
In September, Pallavi Paranjape, the deputy director of the redevelopment project said that a master plan based on the survey will be finalised soon.
However, several bodies like the Dharavi Bachao Aandolan, a group led by several local stakeholders as well as Shetkari Kamgar Paksh has been at the forefront of demanding that all residents must be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself. Mumbai Congress chief, former Dharavi MLA, and now Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad has also backed these demands.
"If the date for the eligibility criteria is extended, all residents will get homes in Dharavi which is possible. If that happens, all will be eligible for in-situ rehabilitation and get their rightful homes in Dharavi itself," Samya Korde of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh said.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandip Katke, meanwhile, said that the DRP should first reveal their master plan.
"They are putting these numbers. This structure, the owner is not aware where he is getting a house or a shop in lieu of this. If you want to only conduct a survey, you will only put the numbers, not ask for papers. They are also asking for papers, which means they will start the eligibility procedure," Katke said.
But beyond all the politics, divide and uncertainty remain two key sentiments when it comes to Dharavi's redevelopment.
"Tell us that this is where your workspace will be and this is where you will live. We will wash your feet and drink that water," Khades said.
Yunus, on the other hand, said that blocking the survey is no solution.
"No matter whose government it is, development has to happen. When it comes to the factories and small scale industries, I do agree that there has to be more clarity," he said.