'Smallest Businesses Feed 25 People': Dharavi Redevelopment & Fear of Job Losses

"I am a small business owner. There are 5-6 people that I usually employ. All those working for me have families, children. So, I alone am responsible for feeding 20-25 people," said Shivaji Shankar Khade (52), who owns a small unit that manufactures rexine bags in Mumbai's Dharavi area.

A business that he has been running for over 30 years, Khade has a two storey-unit. While his family of four lives on the ground floor, he runs his unit on the upper floor.

"Most business units in Dharavi function like this with homes on the ground floor and business on the first storey. If we are getting 350 square feet homes in the redeveloped projects, how will our units operate in them? They are shifting us to buildings and that is good. We don't oppose that. But at least clarify where and how we will we get spaces to run our businesses?" Khade asked.

The Adani Group is redeveloping Dharavi — these five words are driving the Opposition's campaigns for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

While Asia's largest slum cluster is being developed by one of India's biggest business tycoons, several perspectives, claims, and allegations are driving the local and state-level politics.