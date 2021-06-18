ADVERTISEMENT

Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault

A video is being shared to claim that a group of people beat up the men accused in the Loni assault case.

Divya Chandra
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
We found that the video is from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where a group of people thrashed three men who had allegedly come to extort money from a vegetable seller.
i

A video showing a group of people thrashing some men is being shared to claim that they were beating the men accused of attacking 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

However, we found that the video is from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where a group of people thrashed three men who had allegedly come to extort money from a vegetable seller.

The claim comes after a video of Saifi being brutally thrashed and his beard cut off in Loni went viral. As of now, nine of the accused have been arrested.

Also Read

Loni Case: Editors Guild Slams FIR Against The Wire, Scribes

Loni Case: Editors Guild Slams FIR Against The Wire, Scribes

CLAIM

The claim along with the video reads: “यह मजा है एकजुट रहने का...लोनी में जिन लोगों ने बुजुर्ग की दाढ़ी काटी थी...उन्हें घर से निकाल कर पब्लिक ने मारा।”

(Translated: It's fun to be united...the people who had cut off the beard of the elderly in Loni, were kicked out of the house by the public and were beaten.)

You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/EX2Z-TEAQ">here</a>.
You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Also Read

Loni Assault Case: Contrasting Stories of Accused Parvesh & Adil

Loni Assault Case: Contrasting Stories of Accused Parvesh & Adil

The video shared by Facebook user ‘ZeeShan Kayyum’ had been viewed over 1,94,000 times and had garnered 1,100 shares at the time of writing the article.

Several users shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim and the archived posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

The Quint received a query on the claim being made about the video on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND

On carefully looking at the viral video, we found a bike with the number plate mentioning ‘DL’, suggesting that it could be from Delhi.

Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We then searched on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook with Hindi keywords “घर में घुस गए चोर छत लोगों मारपीट दिल्ली” (Translated: Thieves entered house roof people thrashing Delhi) and came across a Facebook post shared on 13 June.

The post carried the viral visuals with a text that suggested that the video is from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The same was shared on YouTube as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using relevant keywords, we came across another Facebook post shared by ‘The Nation Voice’ carrying the viral visuals that claimed that video is from Jahangirpuri and that a group of people thrashed three men for allegedly extorting money from a vegetable seller.

Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

VIDEO FROM JAHANGIRPURI, POLICE SAYS ACTION TAKEN

Speaking to The Quint, Sanjay Drall, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jahangirpuri said that both the parties were known to each other and that it was a “quarrel.”

“It was a quarrel. Action has been taken,” he added.

We also spoke to SHO Jahangirpuri, Rajesh Kumar, who said that the viral video is from Jahangirpuri and is not related to Ghaziabad’s Loni.

“The men had come to threaten and collect money from somebody in the area. Police has taken the action and accused have been arrested.”
Rajesh Kumar, SHO Jahangirpuri

Further, we came across a news report by NDTV that was published on 13 June and mentioned that three people were thrashed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area as they had allegedly come to collect extortion money from a vegetable seller.

Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault
(Source: Website/ Screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Rajasthan Govt Only Vaccinating Rohingya Muslims? False Claim

Rajasthan Govt Only Vaccinating Rohingya Muslims? False Claim

After the vegetable seller screamed, the people of the area caught hold of the three accused and beat them up with sticks. The police have registered an FIR against the three accused.

We also spoke to Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP Rural) Ghaziabad, who confirmed to us that the viral video is from Delhi and not Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Evidently, a video from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was falsely linked to the incident from Ghaziabad’s Loni wherein a 72-year-old man was attacked.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT