No, MK Stalin's Image Was Not Displayed at Times Square; Viral Image Is Edited

An image is going viral online which shows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on huge billboards in Times Square, New York.
Some context: Stalin is on an official visit to the United States, where he secured Rs 400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, which will create around 500 jobs.
How did we find out the truth?: We first performed a relevant keyword search on Google using the 'MK Stalin Times Square billboard' and found no credible news report about this.
We also checked official social media accounts of Stalin and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and found no such image of the Times Square.
Then we performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and came across a website carrying the original version of the image.
This was shared on 2 January 2015 and the article explained the history of Times Square.
We then compared the two image and found similarities.
The reverse image search also led us to a Facebook post which was shared on 3 September 2011 and it carried the original image.
We also checked the viral image's authenticity on True Media, a free tool used to detect deepfakes and AI-generated content, and it concluded that the image is digitally manipulated.
Conclusion: An altered image is going viral, claiming that MK Stalin's images were displayed on billboards in Times Square, New York.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)