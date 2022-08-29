Man Talking About Politics in Viral Video Is Not IPS Officer Shailja Kant Misra

A video that shows a person talking about the criminalisation of politics in India is going viral on social media with the claim that he is 'Shailaja Kant Misra', an IPS officer from Lucknow.

Social media users have shared the video, praising the person for speaking facts and highlighting the problems in the country's political, and electoral system. Sharing the video, people also claimed that it is the public's fault for letting these 'criminals' win elections.

However, we found that the video does not show Shailja Kant Misra speaking about the issues. The person in the clip is, in fact, Nitish Rajput, a digital content creator and entrepreneur. The video has been up on the internet since 2020 on his official YouTube channel.

While Misra, a former IPS officer, is currently serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.