Did PM Modi Ignore President Murmu and Other Dignitaries? No!

An image showing President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other union ministers and dignitaries is being shared on social media.

In the picture, President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Om Birla are seen with folded hands, greeting PM Modi.

What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that the president and vice president have more constitutional powers than the prime minister but are 'forced to salute the PM.' The claim further calls the PM arrogant and adds that he didn't acknowledge the President and Vice President and hence, doesn't respect them.