Did PM Modi Ignore President Murmu and Other Dignitaries? No!

An image showing President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other union ministers and dignitaries is being shared on social media.
In the picture, President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Om Birla are seen with folded hands, greeting PM Modi.
What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that the president and vice president have more constitutional powers than the prime minister but are 'forced to salute the PM.' The claim further calls the PM arrogant and adds that he didn't acknowledge the President and Vice President and hence, doesn't respect them.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is it true?: No, this claim is misleading.
This visual is from the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' that took place on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The viral image was taken after PM Modi greeted the people around him, including President Murmu and Vice President Dhankar.
How did we find out?: We noticed the banner in the background that read, "Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar 68th Parinirvana Diwas" in Hindi.
With a relevant keyword search, we came across a live stream on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel from 6 December with the title: "LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Punyatithi at Parliament House"
At 9:15 minutes, we can see the dignitaries coming together for the photo-op.
At 9:38 minutes, all the dignitaries can be seen posing for the press as seen in the image below.
At 9:40 minutes, PM Modi, President Murmu, Vice President Dhankar, and speaker Om Birla can be seen with folded hands as seen in the image below.
At 9:41 minutes, PM Modi can be seen putting his hands down and walking away from the photo-op as seen in the image below.
The officials had come together to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who died on 6 December 1956.
This took place at his statue in the Parliament.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral claim is misleading. PM Modi did greet the dignitaries present at the function, including President Murmu.
