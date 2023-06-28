Fact-Check: Misleading Claim About PM Modi's Address To US Congress Goes Viral

A viral screenshot of a document showing the United States Congress' invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting is going viral on social media.
The claim: It states that Modi is the only world leader, apart from former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill, to be addressing the joint meeting twice.
This comes after Modi addressed a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on 22 June.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
The truth: This claim is misleading. PM Modi is not the only one to address the joint meeting twice.
United Kingdom Winston Churchill and African President Nelson Mandela had addressed the meeting twice while former Israeli PM Netanyahu has addressed it thrice.
What is the truth?: Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, had tweeted this invitation for PM Modi on 2 June 2023.
The invitation was to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on 22 June 2023.
Modi had also replied to the tweet while accepting the invitation.
Next, we checked the official website of the US government to find the list of the speakers of the joint meeting till date.
We found out that Modi was not the only leader to be given a chance to speak at the meeting.
According to the official list, United Kingdom Winston Churchill and African President Nelson Mandela had addressed the meeting twice while former Israeli PM Netanyahu has addressed it thrice.
Modi
Conclusion: The claim is misleading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the only one to address the US Congress joint meeting twice.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)