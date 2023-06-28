ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Misleading Claim About PM Modi's Address To US Congress Goes Viral

Fact-Check: Misleading Claim About PM Modi's Address To US Congress Goes Viral

The claim is misleading, PM Modi is not the only one, apart from former UK PM Churchill, to address the US Congress.

Rujuta Thete
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Misleading Claim About PM Modi's Address To US Congress Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A viral screenshot of a document showing the United States Congress' invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting is going viral on social media.

The claim: It states that Modi is the only world leader, apart from former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill, to be addressing the joint meeting twice.

This comes after Modi addressed a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on 22 June.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

The truth: This claim is misleading. PM Modi is not the only one to address the joint meeting twice.

  • United Kingdom Winston Churchill and African President Nelson Mandela had addressed the meeting twice while former Israeli PM Netanyahu has addressed it thrice.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video Of Protest Against PM Modi in US Shared as Recent

Fact-Check: Old Video Of Protest Against PM Modi in US Shared as Recent
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the truth?: Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, had tweeted this invitation for PM Modi on 2 June 2023.

  • The invitation was to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on 22 June 2023.

  • Modi had also replied to the tweet while accepting the invitation.

  • Next, we checked the official website of the US government to find the list of the speakers of the joint meeting till date.

  • We found out that Modi was not the only leader to be given a chance to speak at the meeting.

  • According to the official list, United Kingdom Winston Churchill and African President Nelson Mandela had addressed the meeting twice while former Israeli PM Netanyahu has addressed it thrice.

  • Modi

Churchill and Netanyahu addressed the meeting thrice.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Mandela addressed the meeting twice.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: The claim is misleading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the only one to address the US Congress joint meeting twice.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Photo of PM Modi With Rihanna is Altered

Fact-Check: This Photo of PM Modi With Rihanna is Altered

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×