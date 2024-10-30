ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

New BRICS Currency to Counter USD in Global Trade? No, Claim Is Misleading

A mock-up note of the alleged 'BRICS currency' was presented to Russian President Putin at the summit in Kazan.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Images of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a banknote circulated widely on the internet, sparking claims that the leader had introduced a potential "new Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRICS) currency" that could rival the dominance of the United States Dollar (USD) in global trade.

A mock-up note of the alleged 'BRICS currency' was presented to Russian President Putin at the summit in Kazan.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is misleading.

  • President Putin was presented with a mock-up of the alleged currency at the summit however, there are no official records to support an unveiling ceremony for the note.

Also Read

BJP Delhi Shares Altered Image of Autorickshaw To Take a Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: A Google search for "BRICS currency" took us to a report from Financial Express, from 25 October.

  • Quoting official sources, the report explained that the viral photo is not of Putin with an official BRICS currency note, but simply a "mock-up given to the Russian leader by enthusiasts."

  • Another report by Financial Express called the currency a "symbolic banknote."

A mock-up note of the alleged 'BRICS currency' was presented to Russian President Putin at the summit in Kazan.

Here is a preview of the article.

(Source: Financial Express/Screenshot)

  • Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “it symbolizes the common work that is being carried out within the framework of BRICS.” However, Putin highlighted that the matter was not currently being discussed but is not yet ready and emphasized the importance of slowly taking action without rushing, reported Lenta.RU

  • We also found Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check which discredited the claim and stated. that there was no common BRICS currency.

Who created the note?: According to Vladday.ru and Rg.ru, philanthropist Evgeny Fedorov was the author of the idea.

  • The entrepreneur displayed a bundle of cash for the BRICS summit on his private Telegram channel.

  • The currency was produced in the Kirzhach printing house in collaboration with the Arm-Register company.

A mock-up note of the alleged 'BRICS currency' was presented to Russian President Putin at the summit in Kazan.

Fedorov posted a video on his telegram channel, telling people about the idea.

(Source: Vladday/Screenshot) 

Officials from multiple BRICS nations have commented on the currency, including External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

As per Hindustan Times, Jaishankar said that there "is no idea of a BRICS currency."

Conclusion: A misleading claim went viral that a new BRICS currency was launched at the summit to be used instead of the US dollar.

Also Read

Old Video of Priyanka Gandhi's Maharashtra Rally Falsely Shared as Wayanad

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Russia   BRICS   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×