'Time Ran Out': Kerala Father Speaks Out After Losing Trans Son to Suicide in US

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of suicide and gender dysphoria.)

"If I had just accepted what he wanted, he probably would have been alive today. That's the only thing I can think about right now, the only regret I will carry with me for the rest of my life," says Jamal Ali, an Indian-origin former banker in Florida, talking about the loss of his younger child – Robin. Assigned female at birth, Robin (chosen name) preferred to go by the pronouns he/him.

As Ali incessantly looks at old photos of Robin, one after the other old, dusty albums tucked away in wooden cupboards come out by the heaps. The day he was born, his first day at school, enjoying time with his older brother at an amusement park. Ali's eyes glisten as he looks upon his son's face – a now distant memory he wishes to cling on to for dear life.