Video of a Minor in a Hotel Room After Bunking School is Scripted

A video showing a school girl being reprimanded by her teacher for bunking school and meeting a boy in a hotel room is being passed off on social media as a real incident.

However, we found the video is a scripted one and at the end of the video the actors themselves clarify that the video is made for "awareness" purposes.

Many such videos, which have been created for "awareness and educational" purposes, have been shared with misleading and false claims, often targeting the minorities.