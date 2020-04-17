Message Claiming Vinay Dubey’s Father’s Name is Mahmood is False

A photo of self-proclaimed labour leader and social activist Vinay Dubey, standing with a man and a woman, is being shared with the claim that his mother married a Muslim man (his father) named Mahmood.

Dubey is the activist who was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly inciting the migrant labourers who flouted the lockdown norms and gathered outside the Mumbai Bandra Terminus on 14 April. He has now been remanded to police custody till 21 April.