Bandra Migrant Crisis: FIRs Against Journalist, Activist & Others

Three FIRs have been registered against 800-1,000 unknown people, a political activist and a journalist in connection with the gathering of hundreds of migrant labourers outside Mumbai Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 14 April. At least 1,500 people had begun gathering outside the station hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced further extension of the lockdown till 3 May.

At least 1,000 odd unknown people have been booked under IPC Sections 143,147,149,186,188 read with Section 3 of the Epidemics Act.