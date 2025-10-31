ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Video Viral as Visual Showing Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that the clip was generated using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a water body in distress, making a whirlpool is being shared as visuals of the recent Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Some context: Severe cyclonic storm Montha struck Andhra Pradesh, killing two people and damaging crops across 87,000 hectares, along with roads and infrastructure.

  • The storm crossed near Narsapuram with winds up to 90 kmph before weakening into a deep depression on 29 October.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about the same on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

  • We were also able to trace this video back to April.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to older versions of the same viral video dating back to April. We also found posts from 10 September and 16 September. Swipe right to see the posts.

  • This post dates back to 18 April.&nbsp;

    (Source: Instagram)&nbsp;

  • We noticed some comments under these older posts which noted that visual could be 'AI.'

  • This led us to run the viral clip on AI-detection website Hive Moderation. It concluded that the video was 99 per cent 'likely' AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI and does not show the recent Cyclone Montha.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×