Old Clip From Pakistan Falsely Shared as People Vandalising Temple in Bangladesh

A video showing a mob vandalising a Hindu temple is going viral to claim that it shows Muslims attacking a temple in Bangladesh.
The claim further states that a Muslim mob attacked the temple after Hindus installed a Ganpati statue.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by Hindustan Times on 5 August 2021.
The title read, "Hindu temple attacked in Pakistan, mob rampage on camera; India slams Imran govt".
The description stated that a Hindu temple was allegedly attacked in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan area on 4 August 202.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Pakistan Hindu temple vandalised 2021' and this led us to several reports carrying screenshots from the viral video.
This was reported by The Times of India, Free Press Journal, DW and India Today.
The reports stated that a Muslim mob vandalised a Hindu temple to show their anger after a court granted bail to an 8-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school.
It also added that the Hindu boy had been arrested after allegedly urinating on a carpet in a school library housing Islamic religious texts.
Reports of disturbances in Bangladesh: According to reports, Ganesh Chaturthi procession was allegedly attacked in Bangladesh’s Chittagong on 7 September 2024.
It added that the attackers allegedly threw hot water on the idol and on the devotees.
However, this video is unrelated to that incident.
Conclusion: An old video of Muslim mob vandalising a Hindu temple in Pakistan is being falsely shared as a recent video from Bangladesh.
