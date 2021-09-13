Morphed Image Shared to Claim Men Attended Pro-Taliban Gathering in Burqas

A photograph purpotedly showing a man sitting, wearing a burqa in a hall full of burqa-clad women has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows men attending a gathering in a Kabul university that was organised to show support to the Taliban.

As per news reports, several hundred women came out in support of Taliban by carrying out rallies on the streets of Kabul, following strong criticism for not having women in the Taliban government.

We found that the face of the man was morphed on to the photograph of women in burqa to create a false narrative.