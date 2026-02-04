ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Photo of UAE Prez Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Edited, Linked to Epstein Files

The image, which originally shows former footballer Marouane Chamakh, was altered to show MBZ flanked by women.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A photo which purportedly shows the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, widely referred to as MBZ, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The image, where MBZ is seen flanked by two women, is being shared to claim that he was "also caught in" files released in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case by the United States' Department of Justice (DOJ).

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The image has been edited to include the Emirati monarch, making the claim misleading.

  • The original photo shows French-Moroccan footballer Marouane Chamakh and could be traced back to at least 2012.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a Facebook post shared on 25 January 2012.

  • The post's caption, which was in Arabic, loosely translates to, "Now I understand the secret behind Chamakh's poor performance in the match... those blonde bombshells... Chamakh didn't want to head the ball, he was afraid of damaging his forehand and he's out of his mind... and he wouldn't be sold in Gabon... haha (sic)."

Other results included reports from sports websites, links here and here, which discussed the state of the Moroccan football team and carried the same image.

MBZ in the Epstein files: As per a report by Middle East Eye, the UAE President was indeed mentioned in Epstein-related documents released by the DoJ.

  • Epstein reportedly discussed the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi with a man identified as Anas Al Rasheed, saying that MBZ had 'set up' Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman,

Conclusion: An edited photo is being falsely shared as one of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, released in the Epstein files.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  UAE   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×