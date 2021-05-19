Man Who Said ‘Mandir Chahiye’ Is Alive And Isn’t COVID Positive

A video has gone viral on the internet where a man can be heard saying, “We don’t want roads or food. We want Ram Mandir,” with the claim that he was COVID positive and had died due to lack of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found that the claim is false and identified the man as 41-year-old Jitendra Gupta, a resident of Patparganj in East Delhi. He told us that he is alive and healthy and has not contracted COVID.