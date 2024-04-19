Edited Image Showing a Disrespectful Hand Gesture Towards PM Modi Goes Viral

An image showing a person from the crowd pointing a disrespectful hand gesture towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to mock him.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image using Google reverse image search option.
This led us to several media outlets like Hindustan Times, Mangalore Today and The Economic Times from 2019 which carried the original and unedited version of the image.
The image did not include the hand gesture highlighted in the viral image.
The image has also been credited to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
Conclusion: An edited image of PM Modi is going viral to mock the leader.
