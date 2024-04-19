ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Image Showing a Disrespectful Hand Gesture Towards PM Modi Goes Viral

This is an edited image. The original image does not show the hand gesture encircled in the viral image.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

An image showing a person from the crowd pointing a disrespectful hand gesture towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to mock him.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an edited image.

  • The original image does not show the disrespectful hand gesture.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image using Google reverse image search option.

  • This led us to several media outlets like Hindustan Times, Mangalore Today and The Economic Times from 2019 which carried the original and unedited version of the image.

  • The image did not include the hand gesture highlighted in the viral image.

  • The image has also been credited to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

This image dates back to 2019.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An edited image of PM Modi is going viral to mock the leader.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

