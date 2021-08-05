Man Removing Holy Thread From People's Hands Misidentified as SP Leader

A viral video claims to show Samajwadi Party's Shiv Shankar Yadav removing kalawa (a sacred thread) from the hands of people and asking them to pledge to never visit a temple.

However, we found that the man seen in the video is a social activist and retired government officer Shivshankar Ramkamal Singh who also identifies himself as 'Shudra Shivshankar Singh Yadav' as part of his campaign.

Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, he said that the viral claim is false and that he is not associated with any political party.