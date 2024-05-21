Fact-Check: This Man Was Not Punished for Writing Post Against Iran’s President

A photo of a man, with a noose around his neck, has gone viral on social media, along with a photograph of a toddler.
The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that the man was hanged in public, in front of his daughter, for social media posts against the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The claim comes a day after Raisi's death in a helicopter crash on Monday, 20 May.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google.
The results included a post with a collage of the man's images on a Facebook page called 'Remember Majid Kavousifar', shared in February 2014.
Using the name as keywords, we looked for more information on Kavousifar.
(: Links to external websites may carry graphic descriptions and visuals. Readers' discretion is advised.)
Execution of Majid Kavousifar: We came across a BBC report with a photo of the same man, published in August 2007, which mentioned that Majid and Hossein Kavousifar were publicly hanged after being convicted for the murder of a judge in Tehran.
The two were uncle and nephew, as per a Reuters report, which also mentioned that Majid had not expressed any remorse for the murder, as he believed that the judge they shot dead in 2005 was corrupt.
Several news reports and social media posts mentioned how Majid remained smiling until he was executed.
We came across several visuals of Majid and Hossein's execution on Wikimedia commons and stock image websites such as Getty Images and Alamy.
The girl: None of these reports mentioned Majid's daughter being present during the hanging.
However, Reuters Pictures' website carried the photo of the girl, confirming that her picture was taken during Kavousifars' hanging.
Conclusion: A photo of man being hanged for fatally shooting an Iranian judge is being shared to falsely claim that he was executed for a social media post against Raisi.
