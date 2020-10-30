Man From Yemen Misidentified As ‘Pappu Shukla’ From Gujarat

We reverse searched the image on Google and found a Reddit link that mentioned that the image is from Yemen and the man in the photo is one Ismael Hadi.

With relevant keyword searches on Twitter, we found several verified accounts sharing the image with the aforementioned details.

Nadwa Dawsari, Yemenite conflict analyst shared the image on 20 October and wrote: “Ismael Hadi, a homeless man from Ibb Yemen, fed stray dogs. This morning, people found him dead with his dogs refusing to leave his side.”