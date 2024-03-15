Does This Video Show a Man Falling Off a Hoverboard and Exploding? No!

A video showing a man falling off a hoverboard and exploding is being shared on the internet with users insinuating that it showed a failed suicide bombing attempt.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption saying, "Jihad gone wrong."
Are these claims true?: The video is old and has been edited to add the explosion. It could be traced back to at least October 2015 and reportedly shows a man falling off a hoverboard in Dubai.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and found a similar video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'admin admin'.
The video was published on 31 October 2015 and its title when translated to English said, "Arab on gyroscooters."
The 9 seconds-long clip showed the man falling off the hoverboard and laying flat on the road. No explosion was seen in the video.
News reports: A report published in Daily Mail said that a man lost his balance and fell off his hoverboard in Dubai.
It mentioned the video was recorded by an artist named 'Masta Moneyplus' on a phone.
The video was recorded from the building's window and showed the man travelling on a hoverboard.
The man then falls on the road face-first.
Conclusion: The video could be traced back to October 2015 and has been edited to show a man bursting into flames after falling.
