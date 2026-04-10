Man Questions PM Narendra Modi About LPG Shortage During His Roadshow? No!

A video which allegedly shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a roadshow, while a man could be heard complaining about the non-availability of LPGs, is going viral on social media platforms.
What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "Man attending Modi roadshow "Gas nai mil raha hai" [Translation: We are not getting gas] Modi be like - "You are a good question but ur question hurt me" (sic).
How did we find that out?: A basic Google Lens search directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'vande_papernews2.0'.
It was shared on 1 April with a caption mentioning that it showed PM Modi's lookalike being questioned in Rourkela over the LPG shortage.
Next, we searched with the words "rourkela roadshow pm modi lookalike" on YouTube and came across a video uploaded on an unverified channel named ' Panasaguda Vibes'.
It was titled, "Ram Navami Sobha yatra, Rourkela | Duplicate Modi Ji Live | Jay shree Ram | PanasagudaVibes |" and was shared on 30 March.
Other sources: The official YouTube handle of Odisha Reporter shared a video report showing PM Modi's lookalike at the procession. He identified himself as one Sadananda Nayak hailing from Udupi, Karnataka.
It was posted on 28 March with a caption that loosely “Even if your eyes are open, you can still be deceived.”
PIB debunks the claim: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing, on its official X handle, shared a post confirming that the viral claim is false.
The post shared on 1 April further said, "This video is not of Prime Minister @narendramodi, but of his lookalike..."
Conclusion: Evidently, the claim of this video showing PM Modi being questioned about the LPG shortage is false.
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