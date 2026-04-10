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Man Questions PM Narendra Modi About LPG Shortage During His Roadshow? No!

The video actually shows PM Modi's lookalike named Sadananda Nayak.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
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A video which allegedly shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a roadshow, while a man could be heard complaining about the non-availability of LPGs, is going viral on social media platforms.

What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "Man attending Modi roadshow "Gas nai mil raha hai" [Translation: We are not getting gas] Modi be like - "You are a good question but ur question hurt me" (sic).

(More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.)

Is the claim true?: NO. The video actually PM Modi's lookalike on a roadshow during the Ram Navami celebrations in Odisha's Rourkela.

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How did we find that out?: A basic Google Lens search directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'vande_papernews2.0'.

  • It was shared on 1 April with a caption mentioning that it showed PM Modi's lookalike being questioned in Rourkela over the LPG shortage.

  • Next, we searched with the words "rourkela roadshow pm modi lookalike" on YouTube and came across a video uploaded on an unverified channel named ' Panasaguda Vibes'.

  • It was titled, "Ram Navami Sobha yatra, Rourkela | Duplicate Modi Ji Live | Jay shree Ram | PanasagudaVibes |" and was shared on 30 March.

Other sources: The official YouTube handle of Odisha Reporter shared a video report showing PM Modi's lookalike at the procession. He identified himself as one Sadananda Nayak hailing from Udupi, Karnataka.

  • It was posted on 28 March with a caption that loosely “Even if your eyes are open, you can still be deceived.”

PIB debunks the claim: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing, on its official X handle, shared a post confirming that the viral claim is false.

  • The post shared on 1 April further said, "This video is not of Prime Minister @narendramodi, but of his lookalike..."

Conclusion: Evidently, the claim of this video showing PM Modi being questioned about the LPG shortage is false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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