Man Questions PM Narendra Modi About LPG Shortage During His Roadshow? No!

A video which allegedly shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a roadshow, while a man could be heard complaining about the non-availability of LPGs, is going viral on social media platforms.

What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "Man attending Modi roadshow "Gas nai mil raha hai" [Translation: We are not getting gas] Modi be like - "You are a good question but ur question hurt me" (sic).