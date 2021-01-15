No Board Exams in Bengal in 2021? No, Mamata’s Video is Edited

The viral clip of Banerjee was taken from a press conference and is shared with a caption in Bengali that read, “মাধ্যমিক এবং উচ্চমাধ্যমিক এর পরীক্ষা হবে না”

[Translation: There will be no examinations for secondary and higher secondary students.]

She is seen speaking in Bengali, where she can be heard saying, “Secondary and higher secondary exams 2021. Since there is a pandemic going one, no one is able to go to school, so, we will not have exams for those who were supposed to have them”.