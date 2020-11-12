No Pre-Boards for Class 10, 12 Students of Bengal Board: Mamata 

The decision comes amid questions over the schedule of the board exams, a decision on which will be taken later. Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the state, that have been shut since March, have bee asked to keep shutters down till 30 November.

According to the state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, the government has been mulling over the idea of reopening colleges and higher educational institutions from 1 December, but has so far not taken a call on offline classes.