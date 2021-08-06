Clip of Mamata Banerjee's Aug 2020 Lockdown Rules Shared as Recent

A video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing COVID-19 lockdown rules in the state for the month of August is being shared with a claim that it is recent. In the video, the Bengal CM announces dates for complete lockdown in the state.

However, we found that the video of the announcement is from August 2020 and not recent. The lockdown in the state has been relaxed following the second wave of the pandemic and contrary to the viral claim, the latest order does not have any mention of a complete lockdown.