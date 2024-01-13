ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Anti-India Protests in the Maldives Peddled as Recent

This video dates back to June 2023, when anti-India protests took place in Maldives.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing protesters wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's masks to mock him and staging anti-India protests is going viral on the internet, as a recent one from the Maldives.

This comes amid the ongoing row between Maldives and India.

This video dates back to June 2023, when anti-India protests took place in Maldives.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here, here and here.)

What's the truth?: These visuals are old and unrelated to the recent row.

  • The video shows a protest held in June 2023 by the opposition party in the Maldives against India.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Unrelated Images Passed Off as Visuals From Lakshadweep

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across a news report by Hindustan Times from 1 July 2023.

  • The report carried a video showing the same protesters wearing PM Modi's masks.

  • It also mentioned that the country's opposition carried out an "India Out campaign" on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

  • It added that the Maldivian government condemns this act and still stands by its "India First" policy.

  • The second clip in the viral video matches with the video shown in the report.

This video dates back to June 2023, when anti-India protests took place in Maldives.

The video is from 2023.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

  • We found more reports by Scroll and Firstpost carrying the same video.

  • The report also carried an X (formerly Twitter) post from 29 June 2023, which carried the video.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video of protests against India in the Maldives is being shared as recent.

Also Read

Screenshot of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Apologising to Indians Is Fake

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Maldives   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: