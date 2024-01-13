Old Video of Anti-India Protests in the Maldives Peddled as Recent

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across a news report by Hindustan Times from 1 July 2023.
The report carried a video showing the same protesters wearing PM Modi's masks.
It also mentioned that the country's opposition carried out an "India Out campaign" on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.
It added that the Maldivian government condemns this act and still stands by its "India First" policy.
The second clip in the viral video matches with the video shown in the report.
Conclusion: An old video of protests against India in the Maldives is being shared as recent.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)