Viral Clip of Mahindra BE 6 Pulling a Generator to Charge Itself Is AI-Generated

The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show a real BE-6 towing a generator.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
A video showing Mahindra's BE 6, an electric vehicle, towing a diesel generator along a road is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The claim: The video is being shared with the claim that not only was the BE 6 pulling a generator along itself, but it was also charging itself while doing so.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is an AI-generated one.

How do we know?: On observing the video, we noticed that in one frame, the number plate of the car in the video carried regular text, but turned into gibberish just moments later.

  • We also noticed that a distorted autorickshaw passed the vehicle from its right.

  • Since this is characteristic of AI-generated media, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.

  • It noted that there was an 85.3 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

  • Additionally, a reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram account, '@viiztrrix', which regularly shares AI-generated content.

  • This user had shared the same video on their profile with the hashtag 'ai'.

This user had recently generated another video using AI, which showed a Mahindra Thar getting stuck in a signboard, which Team WebQoof had debunked when it went viral as a real video.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows real visuals of a Mahindra BE 6 towing a generator while charging itself.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

