Viral Clip of Mahindra BE 6 Pulling a Generator to Charge Itself Is AI-Generated

A video showing Mahindra's BE 6, an electric vehicle, towing a diesel generator along a road is being widely shared on social media platforms.
The claim: The video is being shared with the claim that not only was the BE 6 pulling a generator along itself, but it was also charging itself while doing so.
How do we know?: On observing the video, we noticed that in one frame, the number plate of the car in the video carried regular text, but turned into gibberish just moments later.
We also noticed that a distorted autorickshaw passed the vehicle from its right.
Since this is characteristic of AI-generated media, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.
It noted that there was an 85.3 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.
Additionally, a reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram account, '@viiztrrix', which regularly shares AI-generated content.
This user had shared the same video on their profile with the hashtag 'ai'.
This user had recently generated another video using AI, which showed a Mahindra Thar getting stuck in a signboard, which Team WebQoof had debunked when it went viral as a real video.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows real visuals of a Mahindra BE 6 towing a generator while charging itself.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)