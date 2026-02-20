This Video of Mahindra Thar Stuck on Signboard on Expressway Is AI-Generated

A video which shows a Mahindra Thar stuck on an overhead signboard is being shared on social media platforms with several users claiming that the incident recent took place on the National Highway (NH)-48.
What did the viral post say?: It was posted with a caption that said, "Malayali virus everywhere, Welcome to mahindra airlines.! (sic)."
What is the truth?: The above video has been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not depict a real incident. This meant that the viral claim was false.
Discrepancies in the viral video: Towards the right of the vehicle, we spotted some garbled text written on the signboard.
This immediately raised questions about the credibility of the video, as garbled text are commonly spotted in AI-generated visuals.
We further noticed a watermark of an Instagram handle that said "@viiztrrix".
The signboard carried some garbled text.
(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Finding the original post: On searching for the handle on Google, we came across the Instagram account that had shared the visuals on 18 February.
Its caption said, "This video content is AI-generated for fun purposes only. Please don’t take it seriously."
We went through the account and found that the user regularly posts such AI-generated visuals.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the Instagram video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 98 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
One of the detectors of the second tool pitched over 99 chances of the video being generated using AI.
This tool showed 98 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been generated using AI and does not show a real accident on NH-48.
