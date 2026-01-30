This Video Doesn’t Show Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash in Baramati

A video showing an aircraft crashing moments after it takes off is being circulated on social media platforms with users linking to the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an airplane crash in Baramati.
Those sharing the claim have uploaded it with a caption saying, "A video has surfaced of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crash. We cannot confirm whether this video is authentic or not. #ajitpawarnews #ajitpower #planecrash #AjithPavar (sic)."
What are the facts?: The video dated back to October 2025 and reportedly showed a plane crash in Venezuela's Paramillo Airport.
What led us to the truth?: On performing a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals shared on an X handle named 'WeatherMonitors'.
The video was posted on 22 October 2025 with a caption that said, "BREAKING: A light aircraft crashed during takeoff at Paramillo Airport in Táchira, Venezuela, killing two people."
News reports: A report published in NDTV said that a light aircraft had crashed when it took off at Paramillo Airport in Venezuela. The Piper PA-31T1 aircraft crashed into the runaway and burst into flames.
The official YouTube channel of Al Arabiya English, too, shared visuals from the same incident on 23 October 2025.
It was titled, "Small Plane Crashes in Venezuela, Two Dead."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent plane crash in Baramati.
