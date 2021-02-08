Liquor Distribution at Farmers’ Protest? No, Video Traced to April
The viral video claims to show liquor being distributed at ongoing farmers’ protest sites.
A viral video on social media claims to show liquor distribution at one of the protest sites of the farmers’ agitation. However, the video could be traced back to April 2020, months before the three contentious farm bills were passed by Parliament.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the video reads: “Farmer protests. Free liquor distribution. (sic).”
Twitter user ‘#RenukaJain’ had uploaded the video, that had garnered over 96,000 views at the time of writing the article.
The video found its widespread presence on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID and reverse searched them using Yandex that led us to a YouTube video uploaded in April 2020.
The video carried the viral visuals and the caption along with it claimed that it’s from the coronavirus lockdown period, that began on 25 March 2020.
Multiple reverse search results led us to several Facebook posts and YouTube videos that were uploaded in April 2020 and they can be viewed here, here and here.
We haven’t been able to independently verify the location and date of the video, however, we could trace it back to April 2020 which is before the three farm bills were passed.
Similar false narratives have been circulated and debunked in the past about the farmers protest to prove that the ones protesters are not genuine farmers. Several claims have been made about Khalistanis infiltrating the protests, but none have been proven. You can read all our fact-checks here.
