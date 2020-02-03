No, LIC Staff Didn’t Attempt Suicide Over PM’s Call to Sell Stake

The video hasn’t been doctored in any way, but the claim with which the video is being circulated is false.

Firstly, it is from Madurai and not Gujarat, as the viral post claims, and the incident happened on 8 January 2020. Recalling his wife’s suicide, after she was harassed by his parents, the man, identified as Shakti, climbed on to a nearby transformer and tried to kill himself.

He had suffered some minor burns and is now out of danger.