Fact-Check: Did Lalit Modi Auction Yuvraj Singh’s Bat for ₹7 Crores? No!

A statement made by Modi in the Raj Shamani podcast indicates that the bat remains in his possession.

Priyanshi Khandelwal
Published
WebQoof
A post about former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi auctioning retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s bat is being widely circulated online.

What's the claim?: The post claims that Lalit Modi gifted Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh a Porsche car after he hit six sixes in an over during a T20 match against England in 2007, and later auctioned the bat used by Yuvraj for seven crore rupees.

(Archive of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is misleading.

  • While Lalit Modi did publicly promise and gift a Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for hitting six sixes in an over, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that Modi later auctioned the bat used in that innings for seven crore rupees.

  • Verified reports indicate that the bat remains in Modi’s possession, and no documented auction at the stated amount has taken place.

What we found: We ran a relevant keyword search.

  • We found an Instagram post featuring an interview clip of Lalit Modi with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on his podcast called the 'Beyond23CricketPod', released on 19 August 2025.

  • In the interview, Modi revealed that he had gifted a Porsche to Yuvraj Singh after fulfilling a promise he had made to the Indian team ahead of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

  • We also found that Modi made similar statements on the Raj Shamani Podcast, released on 23 November 2024, where he discussed the matter in detail.

  • Around the 1:40 mark, Modi stated that Singh ran up to him asking for the Porsche, to which Modi replied that he would give it in exchange for the bat. Modi added that the bat is still with him.

  • We also found no reports from any recognised auction house or credible media organisation documenting the alleged auction.

Conclusion: The claim is misleading. While Lalit Modi did gift a Porsche car to Yuvraj Singh after he hit six sixes in an over, there is no evidence to support the claim that Modi later auctioned the bat used in that innings for seven crore rupees.

Topics:  Yuvraj Singh   Fact Check   Porsche India

Topics:  Yuvraj Singh   Fact Check   Porsche India 

