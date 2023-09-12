Meitei and Kuki Boys Score a Goal Apiece as India Lifts SAFFU-16 Football Trophy

In conflict-Manipur, two boys — a Meitei and a Kuki — scored a goal apiece to give India the victory in the South Asian Football Federation SAFF under-16 champion trophy.

Bharat Lairenjam of Nambol in Bishnupur District, scored the first goal in the 8th minute, while Levis Zangminlun of Churachandpur netted the second one in the 74th minute in the final game played between India and Bangladesh at Thimphu, Bhutan on Sunday.