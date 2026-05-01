2026 Kerala Elections: Anti-Incumbency, an Opposition in Swing & New Players

LDF secured 33.45 percent of the vote share, winning only one of the six corporations, while UDF secured 38.81 percent and won four of the six corporations. NDA saw considerable growth, 14.71 percent vote share and winning one corporation, Thiruvananthapuram, which was LDF's stronghold.

LDF saw a decline in four constituencies it had won in the 2020 local body polls. The party had seen a clear majority in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram corporations. In the 2020 local body polls, in the Kochi corporation, the LDF won 34 seats, including five Left-backed Independent candidates, while the UDF gained 31 seats, including one Congress-backed Independent candidate. In Thrissur corporation, LDF came to power with the support of independents and by making UDF rebel candidate M.K. Varghese the new mayor.

The charts compare poll results for the four constituencies across the two elections.