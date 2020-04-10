No, Kenyan Govt Hasn’t Deployed Maasai Tribe to Implement Curfew

As the coronavirus pandemic has pushed countries across the world into lockdown, a video is being massively shared on various social media platforms; it shows a man dressed in a tribal attire using a whip to disperse people from crowded areas.

This video is being circulated with a claim that the Kenyan government has deployed the Massai tribe for the curfew “after the police failed to implement” it.

The video has been shared by a verified Twitter user called 'Purijagan’ with his 2.6 million followers with the same claim. At the time of writing the story, the video had garnered 51,900 views.