Did Only Dr Anas Mujahid’s Kin Get 1 Cr Aid From Delhi Govt? 

A claim has gone viral on the internet, which says that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given financial aid of Rs 1 crore to only Dr Anas Mujahid’s family even when several COVID warriors have lost their lives in the COVID pandemic.

Anas, a 26-year-old resident doctor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Delhi’s GTB hospital, lost his life due to COVID-19 on 9 May.

The Quint’s WebQoof found out that the claim is misleading as the Delhi government has provided financial assistance to families of several COVID-19 warriors belonging to different communities since the pandemic began.