ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Kashmiri Vendor Harassed in Public? No, This Is a Prank Video!

The creator of the video clarified on his Instagram that the video was a prank and not a real incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a man purportedly assaulting a vendor on a bicycle from Jammu and Kashmir and seizing his products is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the claim expressed their concern and noted that it was a case of harassment against a Kashmiri street vendor.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is a prank video and not a real incident.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the original post on the Instagram account 'badshah_khan_wrestler,' featuring the same people as seen in the viral video.

  • This version was uploaded in January with the caption, "Kashmiri Bhai ko kiya Badshah Khan Ne torture OMG" and tags such as #funny and #prank, suggesting that the video was scripted.

  • Later, the same account posted a 'clarification' video stating that the viral clip was made solely for humour and entertainment, not to create any damage or conflict.

  • We went through his Instagram page which noted that Khan was a wrestler, actor, cricketer, roaster, and comedian, often sharing prank-themed content.

  • This additionally verifies that the viral video is a prank and not a real harrassment incident.

Conclusion: The viral clip does not show a real incident of a Kashmiri vendor being attacked but, a prank video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Satire   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×