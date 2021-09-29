Congress Poster Welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar Altered to Take a Dig at Him
The photo of the poster welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to Congress was edited to include the words "AC ke saath".
A photo of a poster welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to the Indian National Congress (INC) is being shared on social media, following the announcement of him joining the party on Tuesday, 28 September.
The poster, which carried the photo of Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi, also carried the words saying that he joined the party 'with an air conditioner'. This comes amid reports that Kumar uninstalled an AC that he had in his Communist Party of India's (CPI) Patna office.
However, we found that the poster had been edited to add the words 'AC ke saath' (with an AC) on it, to poke fun at Kumar's actions. The original posters, that have been put up around Delhi, simply welcome him to the party.
CLAIM
The photo of a poster welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to the Congress was shared by many Twitter users, including Pradosh Chavhanke, who identifies himself as the sub-editor of the Sudarshan News, a channel well-known for peddling misinformation.
An archived version of another such post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
A simple reverse image search led us to a report by News18 on Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, which carried a photo of the original poster.
The report attributed its photograph to news agency ANI, who had also tweeted a few photos of the posters which were put up around Delhi.
On comparing the photo put up by news organisations to the one being shared on social media, one can see that the words "AC ke saath" have been digitally added.
The font and the colour of the added text also differs from the one below Kumar's name on the poster. Clearly, the text has been adding to take a dig at Kumar.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
