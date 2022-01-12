Kamala Harris Said Those Dying With COVID-19 Vaccinated? No, Video Is Edited

A video of United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris has been shared by several social media users with a claim that she said "all those hospitalised with COVID-19 or dying because of it were vaccinated with 2-3 doses".

However, we found that the original video was edited to make the false claim. In the original video, Harris can be heard saying, "Virtually every person who is in the hospital, sick with COVID-19 right now, is unvaccinated."

"Literally every person who has died from COVID-19 that we have recently been seeing was unvaccinated," she added at a vaccine mobilisation event held in Detroit in July 2021.