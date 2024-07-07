This Video Doesn’t Show Justin Bieber Dancing to ‘Kukkad...’ at Ambani's Sangeet

A video of Canadian singer Justin Bieber performing on a stage has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that he danced along to the Hindi song 'Kukkad Kamaal Da' from the 2012 film, Student of the Year, at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Is it true?: No, the video is at least eight years old and originally shows Bieber dancing along to his own music, to a song called 'Where Are Ü Now'.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the screen behind the stage where Bieber was dancing showed the words 'Jack Ü'.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword searching using the words 'Jack Ü Justin Bieber live' on YouTube, to look for more relevant videos.
This led us to a video uploaded by a verified channel called 'glenjamn3', which showed the singer in the same outfit.
The video's title mentioned that it showed Bieber's performing 'Where Are Ü Now' on the second day of a music festival called 'Hard Summer', which was on 2 August 2015.
From the 1:32-minute mark in this video, we saw Bieber performing the same dance routine as seen in the viral video.
A further keyword search with the name of the music festival led us to the official recap video of the event, which also showed visuals of Bieber in the same outfit.
Bieber's performances at the Ambani wedding: The Quint has accessed several visuals of the Canadian pop star's performances of his top hits ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which can be seen below.
He also performed 'Where Are Ü Now', while sharing the microphone with those in attendance, including socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as 'Orry'.
Conclusion: An eight-year-old video of Justin Bieber dancing along to 'Where Are Ü Now' has been falsely linked to the sangeet event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's festivities.
