Anant-Radhika Wedding: Justin Bieber Posts Pics From Sangeet Ceremony

On 7 July, Bieber delighted his followers with behind-the-scenes and inside glimpses of the event

Canadian singer Justin Bieber shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his recent visit to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony. On 7 July, Bieber delighted his followers with behind-the-scenes and inside glimpses of the event, which took place on July 5, showcasing his performances and moments from the glamorous celebration.

  • 01/05

    (Photo: Justin Bieber)

  • 02/05

    (Photo: Justin Bieber)

  • 03/05

    He posted some casual snaps.

    (Photo: Justin Bieber)

  • 04/05

    He was part of a glamorous celebration.

    (Photo: Justin Bieber)

  • 05/05

    He posted pictures from the stage. 

    (Photo: Justin Bieber)

0

Topics:  Justin Bieber 

