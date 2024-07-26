Justice Bhatti's Remark on Muslim Eatery & Hygiene Shared Without Context

Following the Supreme Court's interim order stopping the enforcement of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directives requiring restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra routes to show the names of their owners and employees, misleading claims about an oral observation made by Justice SV Bhatti have been shared on social media platforms.

The bench, led by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SV Bhatti, stated that restaurants need only show the type of food they serve.

What did Justice Bhatti say?: According to the legal news outlet, Live Law, Bhatti said, "There is one veg hotel run by a Hindu, and one run by a Muslim...in Kerala...As the judge of that state, I used to go the one run by the Muslim. He was maintaining international standards."