A video that claims to show the 'last moments' of passengers on the ill-fated Pakistan Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area near Karachi on 22 May, is being shared on Facebook.The viral video shows passengers wailing and praying as the turbulence increases. However, we found out that the video is from an Etihad Airways flight in 2016, which was hit by turbulence.CLAIMThe video shows several people screaming with the flight shaking continuously. The claim along with the video reads: "Just before PIA Plane crash in Karachi in Pakistan."The video had been viewed over 5,600 times at the time of publishing the story.WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe divided the video into multiple keyframes and reverse searched on Google which led us to a Dailymotion link published in December 2016. The title of the video reads: "Video Scenes from PIA PK 661 Crashed Flight on the way from Chitral to Islamabad"We then searched on YouTube using keywords "PIA PK 661 Crashed Flight on the way from Chitral to Islamabad."This led us to a CNN video uploaded in May 2016 with the title: "Heavy turbulence scares passengers on Etihad flight"Pakistan Flight Crash: More Footage Emerges From Site in KarachiThe footage shows the situation inside the Etihad Airways flight EY 474 travelling from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta when turbulence shook the cabin. The video has been credited to Dewi Rachmayani.The visuals were carried by other media outlets such as The Guardian, ABC News, Mirror, among others.Further, we found similarities between the visuals seen in the viral video and the one shared by CNN in 2016.Not only are the visuals similar, even the watermark used in the viral video is of the same outlet that CNN credited the video to, which is NET. CJ.While it is true that a Pakistan Airlines flight crashed in Karachi on 22 May, killing at least 97 passengers, this video is not from that incident.Home Min Amit Shah Hid Handcuffs Under Handkerchief? Look Again!