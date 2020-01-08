‘Magically Healed in a Day’: ABVP’s Fake Claim About JNU’s Soori

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was the site of violence in the evening of Sunday, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged public property, prompting the administration to call the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The Left-controlled JNUSU and the right-wing ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

