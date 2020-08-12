Jacinda Ardern’s Temple Visit Shared With a Misleading COVID Claim

A video of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting a temple in Auckland is being shared on Facebook with a misleading claim that she visited a Temple after declaring her country free of COVID-19.

However, we found out that Ardern visited the temple in the run up to the elections scheduled to be held in September in the country and not because New Zealand has been declared free of COVID.

In fact, on Tuesday, 11 August, Auckland was directed to observe lockdown to prevent an outbreak of novel coronavirus as the city reported its first local case after more than 100 days.