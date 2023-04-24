Did Ixigo Launch an Earbud Named ‘bhAI’? No, It Was April Fool’s Prank

A video of travel company Ixigo launching an AI-powered earbud named 'bhAI' which aims to provide real-time assistance to travelers is going viral on the internet.
But...: The product was fictional, and the commercial was a prank video. The company took to their social media handles to clarify that the viral video was part of its April Fool's campaign.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to the original video uploaded on Ixigo's Facebook page.
The video was uploaded on 30 March.
The post's caption said, "Introducing ixigo bhAI: Now travel with the power of AI in your ear! Book now: ixigobhAI.com."
On clicking the link, we were redirected to a post uploaded on the company's Twitter handle which carried a GIF of Happy April Fools' week.
It was uploaded on 3 April and its caption read, "Please forgive us brother. But we're thrilled that you loved ixigo bhAI & joined in on all the fun. A special discount code is on the way for everyone who signed up! #happyaprilfoolsweek."
Aloke Bajpai, who is the Co-Founder, Managing Director and Group CEO of Ixigo, also clarified on his Twitter that the video about the product was an April Fool's prank.
Conclusion: It is clear that a prank commercial about a fictional AI product is being shared as an actual product launched by travel company Ixigo.
