Old Video of Iraqi MP Talking About ISIS Falsely Linked With Israel-Hamas War

(Trigger warning: Mention of cannibalism and rape.)
A video of a woman talking about heinous atrocities committed against women and children, including starvation, cannibalism, and rape, in an interview is going viral on the internet.
The claim: It states that this video shows an Israeli woman talking about atrocities committed by the Hamas group on the Israeli captives.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across old reports carrying this video.
An article by The Washington Times published on 27 June 2017 stated that Vian Dakhil, the Iraqi parliament's Yazidi member, mentioned the atrocities committed by Islamic State terrorists against Yazidis in the war-torn region.
It also states that thousands of Yazidi women and children have been killed or kidnapped by ISIS and 'bred to become sex slaves or suicide bombers'.
Dakhil is also an activist who has organized rescue missions of Yazidi prisoners.
Independent also carried the video in 2017 and stated similar details.
Dakhil also shared the full interview on her official Facebook page in June 2017.
This video was the longer and the original version of the interview shared by an Egyptian news outlet, eXtra News, on YouTube.
Conclusion: An old video of an Iraqi MP talking about ISIS is going viral to claim that it shows Israeli woman talking about Hamas.
