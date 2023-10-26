ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Iraqi MP Talking About ISIS Falsely Linked With Israel-Hamas War

This interview is from 2017 and shows an Iraqi MP discussing atrocities by ISIS against the Yazidi community.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video of Iraqi MP Talking About ISIS Falsely Linked With Israel-Hamas War
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

(Trigger warning: Mention of cannibalism and rape.)

A video of a woman talking about heinous atrocities committed against women and children, including starvation, cannibalism, and rape, in an interview is going viral on the internet.

The claim: It states that this video shows an Israeli woman talking about atrocities committed by the Hamas group on the Israeli captives.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This interview dates back to 2017 and shows Vian Dakhil, the Iraqi parliament’s Yazidi member, discussing atrocities committed by Islamic State terrorists against Yazidis.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza

Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across old reports carrying this video.

  • An article by The Washington Times published on 27 June 2017 stated that Vian Dakhil, the Iraqi parliament's Yazidi member, mentioned the atrocities committed by Islamic State terrorists against Yazidis in the war-torn region.

  • It also states that thousands of Yazidi women and children have been killed or kidnapped by ISIS and 'bred to become sex slaves or suicide bombers'.

  • Dakhil is also an activist who has organized rescue missions of Yazidi prisoners.

The video is from 2017.

(Source: The Washington Times/Screenshot)

  • The report also carried a MEMRI's post on X (formerly Twitter) from 27 June 2017. This is the same video going viral now.

  • The caption clarifies that it shows an Iraqi MP talking about ISIS.

  • Independent also carried the video in 2017 and stated similar details.

  • Dakhil also shared the full interview on her official Facebook page in June 2017.

  • This video was the longer and the original version of the interview shared by an Egyptian news outlet, eXtra News, on YouTube.

This interview was shared on 29 June 2017.

(Source: FB/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video of an Iraqi MP talking about ISIS is going viral to claim that it shows Israeli woman talking about Hamas.

Also Read

Old Clip of Pakistani Politician Warning Israel & Favouring Palestine Goes Viral

Old Clip of Pakistani Politician Warning Israel & Favouring Palestine Goes Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×