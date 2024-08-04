Old Image Falsely Shared as Israeli Team Making This Formation in 2024 Olympics

A photograph showing several swimmers making a formation that reads 'BRING THEM HOME NOW!' is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Israeli swimmers at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an Instagram post shared by Israeli Senior Artistic Swimming Team.
They posted this along with another collage of photos featuring athletes making a formation in the pool that also read ‘Bring them home now.’
The caption stated that these photos were taken during the in November 2023 at the National Pool at Wingate Institute, Israel.
It also stated that it shows the athletes who are a part of Israeli Senior Artistic Swimming Team.
The post also credited the images to a photographer Adam Spiegel who also shared this image on 19 November 2023.
We have reached out to the team and the photographer, who confirmed that the photo is old.
He told us that the photo was "taken on 17 November 2023 and is not related to Paris Olympics."
We also found Israeli news reports from November 2023 carrying this photograph and can be seen here and here.
Additionally, we did not find any reports about the ongoing Paris Olympics where Israeli athletes demonstrated such a formation.
Conclusion: A video showing an old image from Israel is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Israel's team at the 20024 Paris Olympics.
