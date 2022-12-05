ADVERTISEMENT

Did Maulana Saad Ask Muslims to Not Vote for AAP? Letter is Fabricated

Maulana Saad and Mahmood Madani have denied issuing such an appeal.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A purported letter, attributed to Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, is being shared on social media with a claim that he asked Muslims to not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 Delhi MCD Elections, which were held on Sunday, 4 December.

What does the letter say?: The letter states that the Islamic leaders had asked people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP alleging that the party has never stood for the community.

  • Interestingly, the same has also been attributed to Maulana Mahmood Madani of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

(Note: Swipe for more such claims.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the letter.</p></div>

    Screenshot of the letter.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the letter.</p></div>

    Screenshot of the letter.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the letter.</p></div>

    Screenshot of the letter.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the letter.</p></div>

    Screenshot of the letter.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The truth: The letters are fabricated and we found that the same letter has been attributed to different Islamic scholars, archives of which can be found here, here, and here.

Fact Check: Video of Two Lawyers Fighting Outside Courtroom Is From UP

Do we have any news reports?:

  • We conducted a keyword search to look for news reports on Maulana Saad or any Islamic scholar asking people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP in the MCD elections.

  • We could not find any news report that supported the viral claim.

What did Maulana Madani and Tablighi Jamaat say?:

  • We found a post on Maulana Madani's official Facebook where he said that the viral letter was "fake".

  • We also reached out to advocate and Tablighi Jamaat Spokesperson Mujibur Rehman, who said that Maulana Saad hasn't issues any such letter and said that the claim was fake.

  • We also found a Facebook post on the AIMPLB official Facebook page that said that the body had not issued any such letter and added that it has stayed away from politics.

(Swipe right to read the translation of the letter.)

Fact-Check: Old Video of Paresh Rawal Apologising to People Passed Off as Recent

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A link to the archive can be found here.</p></div>

    A link to the archive can be found here.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Translation of the post.</p></div>

    Translation of the post.

    (Source: Google Translate/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Fabricated letters were shared to claim that some Islamic scholars had asked people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP in the MCD elections.

Zee News Shares Prank Video as Real Incident of Person Urinating on Food

