Did Maulana Saad Ask Muslims to Not Vote for AAP? Letter is Fabricated

A purported letter, attributed to Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, is being shared on social media with a claim that he asked Muslims to not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 Delhi MCD Elections, which were held on Sunday, 4 December.

What does the letter say?: The letter states that the Islamic leaders had asked people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP alleging that the party has never stood for the community.

Interestingly, the same has also been attributed to Maulana Mahmood Madani of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

