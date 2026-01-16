ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Clip of Woman Removing Hijab With Anti-Khamenei T-Shirt Is From Paris, Not Iran

The video features French activist Camille Eros, filmed in Paris, not Iran, and does not show an Iranian woman.

Amid protests in Iran, a video of a woman removing her hijab, opening her hair and revealing an explicit anti–Ayatollah Ali Khamenei t-shirt is being shared as an incident from Iran.

Who shared it?: This video was shared by news channel TV9 journalist Nabila Jamal on her official X page.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is misleading as this video features a French activist named Camille Eros. It was shot in Paris, France and not Iran.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • The posts noted that the video featured an activist named Camille Eros, who staged a public protest in Paris by removing her hijab in a "symbolic act" against the Iranian regime.

  • Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across the activist's profile on Instagram.

  • We found the same video on her profile from 11 January. She noted, "Support Iran against Islamic tyranny." (sic.)

  • As per the activist's Instagram bio, she is a part of an organisation named Collective Eros.

  • The organisation's website noted that it aims to oppose “woke” and the queer ideological excesses and provide a platform for homosexuals who feel unrepresented by current LGBT activism.

  • The website also listed Camille in their spokesperson list, as well.

  • Additionally, Jamal, who initially shared this viral clip, apologised and shared clarification that the video was from a solidarity event in France, not Iran.

  • She noted, "With the internet shut down in Iran, it's extremely difficult to verify where visuals are coming from and what information is getting out." (sic.)

Conclusion: The video was shot in France and features a French activist and not an Iranian woman.

