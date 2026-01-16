Clip of Woman Removing Hijab With Anti-Khamenei T-Shirt Is From Paris, Not Iran

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to posts on Instagram by Agora Brasil News and an X post by The Muslim 786 from January. It featured the same video as the viral clip.
The posts noted that the video featured an activist named Camille Eros, who staged a public protest in Paris by removing her hijab in a "symbolic act" against the Iranian regime.
Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across the activist's profile on Instagram.
We found the same video on her profile from 11 January. She noted, "Support Iran against Islamic tyranny." (sic.)
As per the activist's Instagram bio, she is a part of an organisation named .
The organisation's website noted that it aims to oppose “woke” and the queer ideological excesses and provide a platform for homosexuals who feel unrepresented by current LGBT activism.
The website also listed Camille in their spokesperson list, as well.
Additionally, Jamal, who initially shared this viral clip, apologised and shared clarification that the video was from a solidarity event in France, not Iran.
She noted, "With the internet shut down in Iran, it's extremely difficult to verify where visuals are coming from and what information is getting out." (sic.)
Conclusion: The video was shot in France and features a French activist and not an Iranian woman.
